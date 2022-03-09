Jupiter mayoral race headed for runoff

JUPITER, Fla. — The hotly-contested Jupiter mayor's race ended in a runoff between two of the three candidates.

Ilan Kaufer and Jim Kuretski, both town council members, said they wish it was over, but are ready for two more weeks until the runoff.

Both candidates said it's a battle for the heart and soul of Jupiter, balancing growth and the small-town feel.

Patrick Gallagher, a retired Martin County firefighter is now out of the race.

Kuretski lives in Jupiter Shores and is also a project manager for Florida Power and Light.

Kaufer lives in Abacoa with his family and is an environmental project manager.

Both candidates watched the results come in at their homes.

"I'd like to thank the voters of Jupiter for coming out and supporting me. It was very humbling and I am very grateful," Kuretski said. "During the campaign, we gained some momentum, and I want to make sure the voters know on Election Day we came out almost 700 votes ahead of Ilan, and I ask them to come back out in two weeks. Thank you."

"I think it's important that we will continue to make sure the voters know I am the best candidate for environmental preservation in the town, and I am the hardest working person in this election. [I'm] just looking to gain their trust on March 22," Kaufer said.

Both said the timing of the runoff race, which is close to spring break, could make campaigning even more interesting.

The runoff will be held Tuesday, March 22.