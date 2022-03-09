Watch
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

Jervonte Edmonds wins special election for Florida House District 88

Edmonds hopes to be sworn it expeditiously, vote on budget
Jervonte Edmonds, Democrat for Florida House District 88
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Jervonte Edmonds has a platform consisting of creating better-paying jobs and more affordable housing.
Jervonte Edmonds, Democrat for Florida House District 88
Posted at 9:19 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 21:19:44-05

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Democrat Jervonte Edmonds is the newly-elected state representative for District 88. 

Edmonds beat Republican candidate Guarina Torres by a large margin in the special election.

He said his platform consists of creating better-paying jobs and a focus on affordable housing.

RELATED: Real-time election results

Edmonds said he believes this is a historic moment because voters elected someone who is truly passionate about service and about leading people.

Now that he's won the seat, Edmonds said being sworn in will be a bit tricky. 

"It's still a little bit up in the air because this is a special election, and as you know the session ends in about two to three days," Edmonds aid. "We're hoping, pleading to all of our colleagues in the House that I can be sworn in and hopefully take a vote on the budget."

Edmonds thanked voters and State Sen. Bobby Powell for their support during his campaign.

The seat was vacant after the resignation of state Rep. Omari Hardy, D-West Palm Beach.

Hardy announced his departure from the seat to run in a special election to replace the late Alcee Hastings in Florida's 20th Congressional District.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News