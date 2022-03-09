City Commissioner Ty Penserga wins Boynton Beach mayoral race

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — City commissioner Ty Penserga will be the next mayor of Boynton Beach.

Penserga claimed close to 60% of the votes cast in Tuesday's election.

He defeated three other candidates Cindy Falco-Di Corrado, Golene Gordon and Bernard Wright.

Wright, a former felon-turned-minister, claimed Penserga, who is openly gay, wants to turn Boynton Beach into a "gay city."

Penserga was born in the Philippines and raised in Palm Beach County, later graduating from Temple University in Philadelphia where he earned his bachelor's degree in chemistry and biology.

The high school chemistry teacher has spent almost three years on the City Commission and is focused on bringing more jobs to the city.

"That's going to be one of our top goals, to make sure that we make it easy for businesses to come here and bring high-quality, high-paying jobs to raise the median income," Penserga told WPTV earlier this month.

He becomes the first LGBTQ mayor of Boynton Beach and the only Asian American mayor in Palm Beach County.