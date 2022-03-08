It's Election Day: What to know about Palm Beach County municipal elections

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Voters in 19 Palm Beach County municipalities will cast their ballots in Tuesday's municipal elections.

The 19 participating municipalities are Boynton Beach, Greenacres, Haverhill, Highland Beach, Juno Beach, Jupiter, Jupiter Inlet Colony, Lake Clarke Shores, Lake Park, Lake Worth Beach, Lantana, Loxahatchee Groves, North Palm Beach, Pahokee, Riviera Beach, Royal Palm Beach, South Palm Beach, Wellington and West Palm Beach.

A special election for Florida House District 88 will also be held Tuesday to fill the seat vacated by Omari Hardy, who unsuccessfully sought to replace the late Alcee Hastings in Congress.

Am I eligible to vote?

The short answer is, most likely, yes, provided you meet a few basic requirements and assuming you reside within the boundaries of District 88 and/or the municipalities holding elections.

In order to register to vote, you must:

Be a citizen of the United States of America (a lawful permanent resident is not a U.S. citizen for registration and voting purposes);

Be a Florida resident;

Be at least 18 years old (you may preregister if you are 16 years old);

Not now be adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having had your voting rights restored;

Not have been convicted of a felony in Florida, or any other state, without your civil rights having been restored;

Provide your current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card number. If you do not have a current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card, you must provide the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you do not have any of the above, check the appropriate box provided on the voter registration application.

What do I need when I go to vote?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any voters waiting in line at 7 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot.

In order to vote, you must provide a Florida driver's license, identification card, U.S. passport or some other form of photo identification with signature.

What should I know about the special election for Florida House District 88?

Democrat Jervonte Edmonds and Republican Guarina Torres are running in the special election to fill the District 88 seat.

The district includes Lake Park, Riviera Beach and Mangonia Park.

Where do I go to vote?

On Election Day, voters must cast their ballots at their assigned precincts. This is different than during the early voting period, when registered voters can cast their ballots at any designated early voting location.

WPTV

To find your assigned precinct in Palm Beach County, click here.

Who are the candidates?

Voters in Pahokee and Riviera Beach will be asked to choose between their current mayors or their challengers.

Two other municipalities — Boynton Beach and Jupiter — will get new mayors.

Lake Worth Beach voters will also have four referendums on their ballots.

To find a sample ballot for your municipality, click here.