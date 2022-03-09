Pahokee mayor wins re-election in tight race

PAHOKEE, Fla. — There were a lot of eyes on the mayoral race in the city of Pahokee as the rural region looks to attract more business development in the western edge of Palm Beach County.

Mayor Keith Babb claimed victory Tuesday night against his opponent, Vice Mayor Regina Bohlen.

This will be Babb's third term in office.

RELATED: Real-time election results

He said he'll spend the next three years focused on attracting new business to Pahokee and adding jobs to the area.

"We've got to rebuild some of the relationships with the legislation. They may be concerned about all the turmoil that was happening in Pahokee, but I think most people saw the live stream," Babb said. "They understand the process and what occurred, and they now feel a lot better that we have a stable commission that can work together to continue to move this city forward."

In addition to business development and job creation, Babb said that a 41-unit housing development will come online next month, which will help create more affordable homes in the area.

He expects the new commission to approve another affordable housing project in the future.