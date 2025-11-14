Coyote sightings in Boynton Beach spark community meeting

Increased sightings of coyotes in Boynton Beach have prompted city officials to call a community meeting to educate residents on how to stay safe.

For weeks, neighbors said they’ve seen coyotes roaming through their communities.

“Usually, when I walk my dog, Ginger, my pet. I’ve seen him coming out of the canal here,” Henrique Lopes said.

Lopes lives in the same neighborhood where surveillance video captured a coyote attacking a woman walking her three dogs just a week ago. One of the dogs later died from its injuries.

The attack has left neighbors on edge.

“I’m definitely more alert now," Lopes said. "I used to walk the dog with the long leash and now I keep the leash short, looking every way, making sure he’s not coming behind me, stalking me.”

Scott Yonan said he isn’t worried about his own dogs, but understands the growing concern.

“I don’t really worry about it with my dogs too much, but there are a lot of people with puppies, small dogs and even kids who have to be worried,” Yonan said.

Boynton Beach police said they are aware of the increased sightings and are teaming up with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for a public safety meeting next week .

FWC said coyotes can be found in 67 counties across Florida.

Wildlife Troopers staff biologist Noah Cohen said ongoing development across Palm Beach County may be driving wildlife into residential areas.

“Obviously, as new communities are built, this takes away from their territory, that forces wildlife into more residential areas and this is what has led to an increase in sightings in a number of different animals," Cohen said, "not just coyotes, but also greater problems with racoons as well.”

He urges residents not to approach coyotes, to keep pets leashed, and to supervise small children.

“Generally, it’s not going to attack you unless you give it a reason to,” Cohen said.

The community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Residents are encouraged to attend. If a coyote appears aggressive or dangerous, police say to call 911.

Link to Zoom Meeting: https://myfwc.com/conservation/you-conserve/wildlife/coyotes/