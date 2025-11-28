Lake Worth seniors find community through YMCA this Thanksgiving

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Thanksgiving can be a lonely time for many seniors, but the YMCA in Lake Worth offered a warm place to gather on Wednesday.

The "Home Away From Home" Thanksgiving luncheon returned this year, and organizers say it drew their biggest crowd yet.

More than 160 seniors attended the annual event, enjoying turkey, sides, desserts and fellowship, along with a little holiday warmth from volunteers.

"This 'Home Away from Home' event at Thanksgiving is just one of the many opportunities we have year round to really bring the community together, break down isolation and for folks to have some fun," said Jennifer Cirillo, director of Parks and Recreation for Palm Beach County.

This year's luncheon welcomed both YMCA members and nonmembers.

Organizers said the event helps them connect with the senior population during the holiday season and creates a sense of community for those who might otherwise spend the day alone.