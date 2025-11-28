Dining out becomes the new Thanksgiving trend for families

DELRAY BEACH, Fla — Thanksgiving may be rooted in home-cooked meals and family gatherings, but a growing number of Americans are celebrating the holiday in new ways.

This year, many diners opted for restaurant reservations and takeout instead of spending hours cooking at home.

Downtown Delray Beach was packed on Thanksgiving night, reflecting a nationwide shift. Several families said convenience, cost and lifestyle changes are reshaping how they approach the holiday.

"We chose to go out on the town," said diner Briana Lutzi.

"Dining out is a good option," diner Kelsey Lutzi added. "It's affordable, you can get any meal you want."

Christopher Bonilla, who is originally from New England, says the difference is striking.

"Up north, we do the traditional home family, home cooking, stay at home, traditional Thanksgiving dinner," Bonilla said.

Celebrating in Florida feels different.

"I think it has something to do with the weather because it's warmer, people want to be out, 'Look at me, it's Thanksgiving, I’m biking; I just came from the beach,' It's a whole different environment," Bonilla said.

The trend extends well beyond Florida.

Popmenu, a restaurant technology company, reports that 53% of U.S. consumers planned to order takeout for Thanksgiving this year.

OpenTable data shows Thanksgiving dinner reservations increased 13% compared to last year.

Restaurant owners are seeing the shift firsthand. Rahein Jones of True Vegan restaurant said this Thanksgiving was one of his busiest nights.

"In a four-hour time frame, we made more in that four-hour time frame than we've done on days we've been open all day," Jones said.

With fewer restaurants open on the holiday, demand grew quickly.

"People don't want to cook; people want good food, and they want someone to cook for them," Jones said.

OpenTable listed 216 restaurants open in Delray Beach on Thanksgiving, underscoring how many families are moving away from traditional home gatherings.

Some diners say the changes reflect deeper shifts in family life and culture.

"It's an interesting generation now. A lot of people aren't around family," said resident Briana Lutzi.

Still, others believe the heart of the holiday remains unchanged.

"At the end of the day, what matters is you are with the people you love, and that love you, and you celebrate our country and our tradition together," said Bonilla.

Researchers expect these trends to continue as younger generations take the lead on holiday planning and as food prices remain high.

