Boca Raton, businesses prepare for 53rd Annual Holiday Street Parade

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton is putting the final touches on preparations for its 53rd Annual Holiday Street Parade, set to roll through downtown Wednesday night. Crews have already lined Federal Highway with barricades, fencing and benches as thousands of spectators are expected to fill the route.

City officials said this year’s parade will feature a wide range of community groups.

“We have about 70 different participants from different businesses in the city, from different schools, and different non-profits,” said the special events coordinator.

The event also takes on added significance as Boca Raton marks its 100th anniversary. Parade organizers say several floats and displays will highlight the city’s history.

“While the parade has not been going on for 100 years, I know people are excited to show off not only their business history, but Boca’s as well," the special events coordinator said.

Local businesses along the parade route said they’re preparing for a major boost in foot traffic. Samia Rahman, who owns Brendy’s Yogurt and Ice Cream, said she’s excited to welcome visitors.

“It’s in front of my door and that’s why I’m so excited. It’s going to be really big fun,” she said.

Rahman said her shop has stocked up on fresh fruit, popcorn and drinks ahead of the crowds.

Federal Highway will be closed from Camino Real to Glades Road between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Traffic will be diverted to Dixie Highway, and city officials are urging residents to plan ahead.