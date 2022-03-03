5 things to know on Thursday, March 3, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to scold USF students over face masks

Florida's governor on Wednesday appeared to scold a group of University of South Florida students, emphatically and directly telling them to remove their face masks during a press event.

2. Publix grocery stores removes Russian-made vodka from shelves

Publix is the latest Florida-based business to announce they have pulled Russian-made vodka brands from their liquor store shelves.

3. Woman steals $87k from elderly neighbor using forged checks, police say

A Boynton Beach woman has been charged with defrauding more than $87,000 from her 86-year-old neighbor.

4. Women come together to build home for Boynton Beach family

In celebration of Women's History month, women in Palm Beach County are rolling up their sleeves to build a house for a family of 5.

5. IRSC announces free associates degree for Treasure Coast seniors

Students wishing to attend college at Indian River State College will soon be able to do so for free.

On Thursday, College President Dr. Timothy Moore will make an announcement regarding the Promise Program at Fort Pierce Central High School.

Today's Forecast

This afternoon, highs in the upper 70s - low 80s, partly sunny and a few isolated showers possible.

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On March 3, 1991, LAPD officers beat Rodney King on camera. Struck as many as 56 times with the batons, he suffered a fractured leg, multiple facial fractures, and numerous bruises and contusions. Unaware that the arrest was videotaped, the officers downplayed the level of violence used to arrest King and filed official reports in which they claimed he suffered only cuts and bruises “of a minor nature.” The acquittals of the officers involved in the beating touched off the L.A. riots, and arson, looting, murder and assaults in the city grew into the most destructive U.S. civil disturbance of the 20th century.

