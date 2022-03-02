Publix grocery stores removing Russian-made vodka from shelves

LAKELAND, Fla. — Since the invasion of Ukraine last week, the United States and other western countries initiated a series of sanctions meant to cripple the Russian economy.

The sanctions now have Russian President Vladimir Putin on the defensive against inflation, curtailing the country's ability to bank internationally.

Now, independent restaurants and stores across the U.S. are getting into the fight to do their part to show their support for Ukraine.

Last weekend, football legend-turned-South Florida restaurateur Joe Namath and his business partner removed all of their Russian vodka from their Charlie & Joe's at Love Street restaurant in Jupiter.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Victor Chepras, who is from Ukraine, waves Ukrainian flags, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, over Interstate 5 in Seattle near the University of Washington in protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Publix is the latest Florida-based business to announce they are pulling Russian-made vodka brands from their shelves.

The grocery store chain, based in Lakeland, Florida, made the announcement Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Maria Brous said Publix made the decision in an effort to show that the grocer stands with the people of Ukraine and opposes the Russian invasion.

It's unclear when Publix will start to remove the bottles from store shelves.

Since the sanctions against Russia began, the country's central bank has been left unable to tap foreign reserves amid the ruble's steep decline.