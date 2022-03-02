Woman steals $87k from elderly neighbor using forged checks, police say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach woman has been charged with defrauding more than $87,000 from her 86-year-old neighbor.

According to Boynton Beach Police, Leslee Dianne Minnich, 50, wrote 36 checks to herself in the span of six months totaling $87,600 using the victim’s check books.

Investigators said the elderly, widowed woman enlisted Minnich to help her with household tasks, including grocery shopping, light cleaning, and getting her mail.

During that time, Minnich forged 36 checks between October 2020 and April 2021.

Investigators determined Minnich was the person responsible for the withdrawals. They also found that the withdrawals were made without permission from her neighbor.

Members of the Boynton Beach Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force arrested Minnich on Tuesday at 8:10 p.m. at her home along Southeast Fifth Circle.

Minnich is charged with exploitation of an elderly person, a first-degree felony punishable up to 30 years in prison, fraudulent use of identification information, and money laundering.

She is being held at Palm Beach County jail on $100,000 bond and is ordered to have no contact with the victim.