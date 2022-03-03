Women come together with hard hats and hammers to build home for Boynton Beach family

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — In celebration of Women's History month, women in Palm Beach County are rolling up their sleeves to build a house for a family of 5.

Habitat for Humanity's Women Build event is taking place March 3 and 4 at the site of a new home in Boynton Beach.

CEO of Habitat for Humanity South Palm Beach County Jennifer Thomason said dozens of women have spent several months fundraising and planning, but the event is an opportunity to for everyone to come together and build the home from the ground up.

"They want to have an impact. We all want to have an impact. So, these women that have been working hard and fundraising, it's an opportunity for them to learn more about habitat," Thomason said. "So many people do not have a conception of what we do and who these families are."

Jerrod and Iesha James are receiving the home, which they will be moving into with their 3 young girls. The couple will be working side by side with volunteers through the event, and Thomason said that's only part of the work they've put in over the last several months.

"Now they can save money and not be scraping from paycheck to paycheck just to try to make ends meet. So, it really does a lot for the families."

The event has exceeded their goal of $200,000, but all additional donations will go towards building more homes. You can donate here.

The event is open to everyone, and organizers say no experience is needed.