Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to scold USF students over face masks

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida's governor on Wednesday appeared to scold a group of University of South Florida students, emphatically and directly telling them to remove their face masks during a press event.

"You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off," DeSantis told at least six masked students as he walked up to a podium at the Sam & Martha Gibbons Alumni Center.

Some of the students laughed, but it was very clear that DeSantis was not joking.

"Honestly, it's not doing anything, and we gotta stop with this COVID theater," DeSantis said. "So, if you wanna wear it, fine. But this is, this is ridiculous."

The governor, visibly irritated, then exhaled sharply and shook his head at the podium.

A few of the students did indeed remove their facial coverings. But at least two kept their masks on while DeSantis spoke for roughly 30 minutes, announcing a $20 million plan to improve cybersecurity education throughout the Sunshine State.

DeSantis has been outspoken against facial covering mandates, especially when it comes to education.

During a special legislative session back in November — which the governor called — Florida lawmakers passed legislation that gives parents the ultimate say over whether their children should wear masks in school.

In February, DeSantis expressed support for a proposal to strip $200 million in state funding from 12 school districts — including those in Palm Beach and Indian River counties — that required students to wear facial coverings last year without the ability to opt-out.

DeSantis has repeatedly argued the prolonged use of masks may lead to speech and emotional problems for children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Feb. 25 updated its facial covering guidance for Americans, saying people who live in areas with a "low" or "moderate" level of COVID-19 community transmission do not need to wear masks indoors.

However, those who are at a "high risk for severe illness" should consult with their doctor about whether to wear a mask, the CDC said.

The CDC recommended universal masking in schools only for areas with a "high" level of COVID-19 transmission.

Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee counties all have a "medium" level of community transmission, while Indian River County is in the "low" category.

"We gotta be in a situation where people are able to be treated with respect and not be forced to do this. I think we're getting there," DeSantis said.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who's running against DeSantis as a Democrat in the November election, quickly tweeted her distaste with the governor's comments toward the USF students.

"As governor, I won't bully students," Fried said.

Speaking at a news conference in Vero Beach on Monday, the governor spoke out against the "force masking" of restaurant employees.

"I see the staff is forced to wear masks a lot of times. So they're toiling under these masks when nobody else is doing it. Do not tell me that is based in science. That is COVID theater," DeSantis said.