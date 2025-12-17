Mechanical failures, training focus of investigation in 6-year-old's death at Urban Air Adventure Park

Attorney Tom Hasty of Morgan & Morgan says his firm's investigation is focused on the possible causes of the go-kart crash that killed 6-year-old Emma Riddle at Urban Air Adventure Park in Port St. Lucie.

Hasty says his firm has interviewed witnesses and is reaching out to current and former employees of Urban Air Adventure Park. They're looking into the training of the staffers who were on duty at the time, and why no one made sure the young girl was buckled up.

Family attorney to probe mechanical failures, training in fatal go-kart crash

Investigators are also looking at potential mechanical failures of both the go-kart Emma was riding in with her mother, and other go-karts. Hasty says Emma's mother Brenda claims she had no control of the accelerator on the go-kart she was driving.

"And the go-kart took off without her providing any input to it, causing the crash," Hasty said.

"We want a chance to inspect not just the go-kart that was involved in this crash, but the other go-karts as well to find out what was the state of them, what was the condition of them," Hasty said.

I emailed and called Urban Air Adventure Park in Port St. Lucie and have not received a response. The business re-opened over the weekend, but the go-kart section remains closed.

Hasty says Emma's family is still grieving the tragedy. Emma would have turned 7 on Monday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

