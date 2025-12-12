Child wasn't wearing seat belt during fatal Urban Air go-kart crash, police report shows

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A preliminary police report is revealing more details related to the tragic death of a 6-year-old girl at Urban Air Adventure Park in Port St. Lucie.

The report indicates the child, Emma Riddle, was not wearing a seat belt on Saturday when another go-kart slammed into the cart she was riding in with an adult. The indoor amusement park remains closed as investigators continue piecing together what led to the fatal accident.

WATCH BELOW: Girl wasn't wearing seat belt during fatal go-kart crash, report says

Police: Girl wasn't wearing seat belt during fatal go-kart crash

WPTV investigative reporter Dave Bohman obtained the heavily redacted preliminary report, which details several concerning safety lapses at the time of the crash.

According to the report, a Port St. Lucie police officer at the scene "did not notice any signs to wear seat belts except at the beginning of the ride."

The report also said there was "surveillance footage" of the incident, and the child "was reported not to have been wearing her seat belt."

"When you go to these go-kart facilities, you get into the go-kart, an attendant comes around, and he or she is supposed to ensure that your seat belt not only is properly fastened, but that in fact it is fastened," said attorney Stuart Kaplan, who is not connected to the case.

Kaplan said even if Emma's parents signed a waiver, it may not clear Urban Air Adventure Park from responsibility for her death.

"Has there been sufficient knowledge and understanding that there has been a deficiency with the people that are tasked with the responsibility and obligation to ensure the safety of the occupants of this go-kart?" Kaplan said.

The report says the cart Emma was riding in "was hit from behind." She was in "bumper cart #16," which the report claims "was taken out of service to be inspected."

In a news release, the law firm representing Emma Riddle's family claims several go-karts at Urban Air Adventure Park may have had mechanical failures.

Although the case may not result in criminal charges, Port St. Lucie police say the case remains under investigation.

A memorial service for Emma will be held Saturday at Calvary Chapel in Port St. Lucie. The family is asking for donations through their GoFundMe account.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.