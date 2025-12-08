Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police investigating after 6-year-old dies from injuries sustained at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 6-year-old girl is dead following an incident at the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park over the weekend, the Port St. Lucie Police Department confirmed to WPTV.

Police were dispatched to the incident on Saturday and say the girl died from her injuries on Sunday.

Any further details on the incident have not been released as police continue to investigate.

WPTV has reached out to Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park for a statement.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

