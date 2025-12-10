'Full of life, love, and light': Family remembers 6-year-old girl killed in Urban Air crash

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The family of the 6-year-old girl killed in a go-kart crash at Urban Air Adventure Park in Port St. Lucie has identified her as Emma Riddle and is asking for public help with funeral expenses.

In Emma's obituary, her family described her as someone who was "full of life, love, and light" and "touched every soul she met." The family said she was at the amusement park "joyfully celebrating her sister's birthday" when the accident occurred.

"She was adored by all who knew her and loved God with all her heart. Her faith was strong, her spirit radiant, and her kindness unmatched," the obituary read.

"Though her time with us was far too short, Emma filled every moment with laughter, compassion, and warmth. She will forever remain a precious daughter, sister, friend, and a cherished gift from God," the family wrote.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

Urban Air remains shut down as investigators look into the crash that occurred Saturday night. A state inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture visited the facility on Monday as questions continue to grow about what went wrong and how parents can keep their children safe at similar attractions.

Police say Emma was riding in a go-kart with an adult when another kart slammed into them. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and died the following day from her injuries.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which oversees amusement ride inspections in the state, is currently investigating the incident.

The investigation continues as authorities work to determine what caused the fatal collision and examine safety protocols at the popular family entertainment venue.

