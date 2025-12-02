Line-of-duty deaths dropped this year, but data reveals more complex story about violence against officers

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement officers across the nation are facing fewer line-of-duty deaths this year, but data reveals a more complex picture of violence against police.

Nationwide, there's been a 42% decrease in line-of-duty deaths among law enforcement officers between last year and this year, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

This figure includes deaths not caused by assaults (vehicle crashes are a leading cause of law enforcement deaths).

However, WPTV's analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive tells a different story when focusing specifically on incidents where law enforcement officers were either injured or killed by gunfire.

The number of incidents nationwide in which an officer was shot held steady between 2024 and 2025. In Florida, that number of incidents increased 20%, from 15 to 18.

Retired law enforcement officer and security consultant Gene Petrino said line-of-duty deaths are decreasing because better training and medical care have made critical incidents more survivable. But it doesn't make the job any less dangerous.

"It seems that there's more people in crisis these days than previous, and it seems to be a growing trend," Petrino said. "I just can't help to think that there's influence through social media and, you know, cultural issues and political issues that all kind of combined to this perfect storm that creates this problem."

Petrino said outreach could help save lives. That includes programs that allow law enforcement officers to interact with their communities as allies and neighbors — and not just in times of crisis.

It also includes outreach at home. If someone you know is struggling with mental health, reach out to them so they can get the help they need. You can always dial 988 if you or someone you care about is in crisis.

