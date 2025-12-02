Port St. Lucie police officer shot, transported to hospital

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie Police Department has confirmed that one of their officers was shot in an incident Monday evening.

The incident occurred in the area of Tradition Parkway and Gatlin Boulevard, where there is currently a heavy police presence.

The officer has been transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

Details about the circumstances of the shooting and the officer's condition have not been released at this time.

Officials have confirmed there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.