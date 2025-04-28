'I don't believe they had a choice': Former detective on 4 recent officer-involved shootings

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The West Palm Beach community is reeling following the tragic deaths of Tyrone Riser and his son, Alfonzo Riser, over the weekend.

Deputies reported that Alfonzo Riser fatally stabbed his father before officers intervened and shot Alfonzo, resulting in his death.

This incident is part of a troubling trend in the area, as law enforcement grapples with multiple officer-involved shootings this month.

In total, there have been at least four such incidents, which have occurred from Port St. Lucie to Deerfield Beach. In every case, law enforcement indicated that suspects were armed with large knives and in three of the cases said the suspect charged at officers before deadly force was used.

Port St. Lucie Police Chief Leo Niemczyk noted that officers faced significant pressure in these situations.

"These officers didn't have time to plan anything less lethal whatsoever," he said. "They just reacted with what they had to do at the time."

Richard Rott, a former detective with the Riviera Beach Police Department, echoed these sentiments.

"I don't believe they had a choice," he said.

Rott explained that officers followed strict training protocols designed to prepare them for unpredictable scenarios.

"There are times you can talk someone down," Rott added. "Other times, you just don't have that opportunity."

When asked about the use of stun guns in these encounters, Rott said it depends on different variables.

"It depends on their clothing," he said. "If you try to get somebody running and they're coming towards you, and you tase them, you miss, you're going to end up with a knife in you."

Rott recounted a personal experience, while responding to a domestic situation, highlighting the dangers officers' face.

"We tried tasing him, and he ended up throwing my partner into a window," Rott said. "He was reaching to grab my partner's gun, and I discharged my fire round."

The emotional toll on officers involved in such incidents is significant.

"It's very taxing on you personally," Rott stated. "In fact, it's been many years, and I still think about it."

Following an officer-involved shooting, standard procedure typically requires the officer to be placed on leave during the investigation.

Before returning to duty, Rott said officers tend to also undergo a mental health evaluation to ensure their readiness to resume their roles.

