Florida family, lawmaker push for animal trainer oversight after Delray Beach cruelty case

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Wanderlust Dogs abuse case is reigniting alarm over Florida's lack of oversight in the dog training, boarding and grooming industry.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Wanderlust Dogs owner Jason Hershman, who was arrested for animal abuse last week, allegedly punched a miniature poodle in the face, causing severe injuries to the dog.

WATCH: Lawmaker pushes for animal trainer oversight

Lawmaker pushes for animal trainer oversight after cruelty case

"Enraged. All over again," said Adelle Kirk-Csontos. "I just am still in shock that we didn't have more protections for these animals."

WPTV has been listening to her concerns for three years during our investigation into a Palm City dog trainer Nikki Camerlengo of Pawsitively Paradise.

Detectives say in November of 2022, Kirk-Csontos' own dog, Mako, died in Camerlengo's care after just 48 hours.

Camerlengo was arrested in 2024 on two counts of animal cruelty after deputies say two more dogs died in her care.

"Those two dogs could be alive right now, it broke my heart," Kirk-Csontos said.

Delray Beach Former employee alleges more abuse at Delray Beach dog daycare Kayla McDermott

Our WPTV investigation into Camerlengo uncovered multiple animal control violations, allegations that at least seven dogs were killed or severely injured at her business, and training certifications she advertised on her website that organizations told us she never earned.

Yet she continued to operate because in Florida, dog trainers, groomers and boarders need no license, no certification and no formal training.

"It's definitely a gap in the system, we need to fix it," said Republican state Representative Meg Weinberger.

Weinberger said oversight also needs to include real consequences for animal abusers. She co-authored Dexter's Law, creating an online registry for convicted animal abusers. But there is still nothing in state law that prevents a convicted animal abuser from continuing to operate.

Loxahatchee Acreage DeSantis visits Big Dog Ranch, signs 2 bills focused on animal rights Samantha Roesler

"It would be a good piece of legislation that people convicted of animal cruelty could no longer be eligible for state business license to operate animal-related businesses," Weinberger said.

Weinberger is now working on legislation to set statewide standards for how animals should be cared for across pet-related businesses.

"There should be certifications or licenses — I mean this is huge," Weinberger said.

It's a starting point Weinberger and Kirk-Csontos say is long overdue. Kirk-Csontos is hoping for a legislator to enact "Mako's law" in honor of her dog — which she hopes could prevent someone convicted of hurting a dog from ever operating an animal-related business again.

"Nothing would make me happier than having Mako's law, I wish more people would come forward and we could get some more momentum behind this because what Florida allows to happen again and again and again to these animals is unacceptable," Kirk-Csontos said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

