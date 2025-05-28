Gov. Ron DeSantis at Big Dog Ranch in Loxahatchee to sign 2 bills focused on animal rights

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will be at Big Dog Ranch, the largest no-kill rescue in the United States, on Wednesday morning to sign two bills centered around animal rights.

Accompanying DeSantis will be the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner.

One bill, dubbed "Trooper's Law," will make it a third-degree felony to restrain a dog outside during a natural disaster warning issued by the county or the National Weather Service. This includes hurricanes, tropical storms and tornadoes.

Trooper's Law is inspired and named after the dog who was abandoned during Hurricane Milton and rescued by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. The dog was found tied to a fence and left for dead as the storm was approaching.

The second bill, coined "Dexter's Law," provides harsher penalties for aggravated animal cruelty cases, making it more likely for people who commit animal cruelty to go to prison.

The law creates a sentencing multiplier for aggravated animal cruelty offenses and requires the Department of Law Enforcement to post on its website the names of those who have committed animal cruelty.

Dexter's Law was named after a shelter dog who was adopted and found beheaded in Ft. DeSoto Park in Pinellas County days later.