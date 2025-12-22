Former employee alleges more abuse at Wanderlust Dogs in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A former employee at Wanderlust Dogs in Delray Beach is speaking out about alleged animal abuse, claiming the owner hurt multiple dogs beyond the miniature poodle case that led to criminal charges.

Eyal Goffstein worked at the doggy daycare for six months before witnessing what he describes as a pattern of abuse by owner Jason Hershman. Goffstein said he personally witnessed three incidents of alleged abuse.

"He tripped over a dog. It was a puppy," Goffstein said. "He turned around, looked at her, walked towards the puppy, and kicked her in the ribs. She yelped."

Goffstein said he also saw Hershman pick a dog up by the back of the neck and throw them during a time out, and shove another to the ground. He described a disturbing workplace culture where employees were aware about keeping certain dogs away from the owner.

"It was sort of like a joke between the co-workers saying, 'This is a sweet dog. Keep it away from Jason,'" Goffstein said.

The allegations come after Hershman was arrested for allegedly punching a miniature poodle named Cosmo in the face, breaking the dog's jaw. The incident prompted Goffstein to contact Animal Control.

Samantha Roesler

"I couldn't just sit by and let this happen," Goffstein said. "I called Animal Control. I can't in good conscience, you know, work with someone who's treating like dogs like that, and no one's doing anything about it."

Following Hershman's arrest, Wanderlust issued a statement calling the incident "an isolated, accidental injury with no intentional harm." The business said the claims are "shocking, untrue and heartbreaking" and expressed confidence that "the truth will come out during the legal process."

Goffstein disputes this characterization, saying abuse was more widespread.

"They're hiding a lot of things," Goffstein said. "There is no way someone who's worked there for a year has not witnessed Jason get physical."

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office believes there could be additional victims. Goffstein hopes his testimony will lead to more charges.

"There's plenty of times he would get physical," Goffstein said. "It's terrible, and it's disgusting."

Attempts to reach Wanderlust Dogs and Hershman for comment about the additional abuse allegations were unsuccessful.

