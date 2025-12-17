Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dog daycare owner arrested following 'significant incident' of animal cruelty, deputies say

Jason Hershman is the owner of Wanderlust Dogs in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — An owner of a Delray Beach canine daycare facility was arrested Wednesday on an animal cruelty charge, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the investigation into Jason Hershman, owner of Wanderlust Dogs, began in May after Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control received complaints from multiple employees alleging Hershman physically abused dogs at the facility. One complaint involved a "significant incident" with a miniature poodle puppy named Cosmo.

The investigation revealed that Cosmo was healthy when he was dropped off at Wanderlust and left alone with Hershman. Shortly after, the staff heard a loud cry and found the puppy bleeding from the mouth, shaking and unable to stand normally.

A veterinary exam showed that Cosmo had a fracture in his mouth and a fractured tooth, requiring multiple surgeries. It was found that the puppy's injuries were caused by significant blunt force trauma, according to deputies.

Hershman was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail Wednesday and faces a charge of aggravated animal cruelty.

