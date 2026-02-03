What homeowners should do after a freeze to help plants recover

The historic freeze that hit Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast this weekend is now giving way to some warmer temperatures. But homeowners may not know what to do with plants after this cold snap — or when to do it.

Here are some steps to help plants recover and avoid causing more damage, from Sara MacDonald at the University of Florida/IFAS Extension St. Lucie County.

WATERING



Freezing temperatures dry out plants, so water them to help rehydrate.

Damage to plants after a freeze can often show up weeks later.

New spring growth will be a good gauge of what's damaged and what's not.

PRUNING



Don't do any heavy pruning after the freeze, as it can stimulate vulnerable new growth that can be damaged by additional cold weather.

Wait for warmer weather to fertilize.

When you do prune, it's helpful to scratch the bark to see the condition. If it's green, it's alive. If it's brown or black, it's dead.

LANDSCAPING AFTER FREEZE



Seeing brown grass is often normal after a freeze.

Avoid fertilizing until spring.

WATCH OUT FOR:



Delayed or no spring bud break

Weak or uneven growth

Branch dieback over time

The bottom line, according to MacDonald: Patience is key, as some plants recover slowly after a freeze.

