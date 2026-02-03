A Brief Warm-Up Before Another Cold Front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is waking up to one last blast of chilly air this morning, wrapping up a historic stretch of cold weather. Freeze and frost advisories are in place for many inland areas but will expire by mid-morning. As the day goes on, temperatures will slowly rebound, with highs climbing into the upper 60s to near 70 — still below normal, but far more comfortable than recent mornings. Skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy along the east coast as onshore winds increase cloud-cover throughout the day. Meanwhile, marine hazards continue today, including rough Atlantic waters, a high rip current risk, and elevated surf for the area.

Tonight will be cool but far less harsh, and for the first time in days, no cold weather advisories are expected. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 40s across inland areas and the Treasure Coast, while coastal communities stay milder in the 50s. Wednesday brings the warmest stretch of the week as winds shift from the south ahead of an approaching cold front. Expect partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s — near seasonal averages, a noticeable improvement.

Rain chances increase briefly on Thursday as the the next cold front moves through, though rainfall looks light and spotty, with the best chances near Lake Okeechobee and southwest Florida. Unfortunately, meaningful drought relief isn’t expected. Behind the front, cooler air returns to end the workweek, and some inland areas could flirt with chilly conditions again Friday morning, but not as extreme as the last one. The weekend looks dry with a slow warming trend, bringing temperatures back closer to normal heading into early next week — a calmer finish after a roller-coaster forecast. Right now next week looks on the mild side with temps near seasonable norms.

