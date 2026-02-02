Florida farmers assess damage after record-breaking freeze

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — Record low temperatures that swept across the state over the weekend dealt a blow to local farmers, though many say the damage could have been much worse.

At Painted Quarters Cattle Company in Indiantown, frost still clings to papaya trees and banana plants that didn't survive the multi-day freeze.

Farm manager Virginia Sanders estimates they lost about 5% of their crops despite extensive preparation efforts.

"It's been a little challenging," Sanders said. "It's been brutal."

The farm covered crops ahead of the arctic blast, similar to protective measures taken at Alderman Farms in west Boynton Beach.

However, some produce still shriveled and froze despite the precautions.

"I don't think they are going to make it," Sanders said, examining damaged plants. "I don't know if it will come back."

The cold posed particular risks to newborn animals. Sanders said the freezing temperatures could potentially kill baby livestock, prompting round-the-clock monitoring.

"We put down extra hay, extra bedding. They know how to keep warm," Sanders said.

Farm workers stayed up through the night checking on vulnerable animals, including a baby goat, several piglets and a cow all born during the freezing weather. All the newborns survived the frigid conditions.

"This was a little too cold," Sanders said of the crop damage. "But it could have been a lot worse."

Farmers face one more night of covering crops and protecting animals before temperatures are expected to warm up.

