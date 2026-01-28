FLORIDA FREEZE: What's the coldest weather ever recorded in Palm Beach County?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Late Saturday through early next week, South Florida and the Treasure Coast may see its coldest air since December 2010.

An arctic airmass will bring an increasing risk of widespread freezes and dangerously low wind chills across the state.

The records for early February will likely be broken with near-freezing to sub-freezing temperatures across a wide area Saturday night into Sunday morning—and again Sunday night into Monday. Freeze watches/warnings and cold weather advisories will likely be issued.

If you haven't already, Saturday is the last day to take care of your tropical or cold-sensitive plants by covering them with an old sheet and/or bringing in your potted plants. A single freeze can kill these plants, let alone two nights of freezing temperatures in a row.

In case you are thinking this winter has been unusually cold, you are right. Areas on the Treasure Coast haven't felt freezing temperatures in almost four years to the date. The last time West Palm Beach hit 32° was on December 14th, 2010.

Coastal Palm Beach County normally has one or fewer days a year that get to freezing or below.

The coldest temperature ever on record for Vero Beach was back in 1985 when the low hit 21 degrees. West Palm Beach's record low is 24 degrees, which was set more than 130 years ago in 1894.