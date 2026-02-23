2 cold weather shelters open in Palm Beach County with temps in the upper 30s possible

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — After temperatures in the 80s this past weekend, old man winter has returned to Palm Beach County.

Temperatures throughout the county will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with wind chills in the low to mid 30s into Tuesday morning. A cold weather advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Afternoon of Monday, Feb. 23, 2026

The Palm Beach County Division of Emergency Management has activated its Cold Weather Shelter Plan to protect those needing shelter from the cold.

Two cold weather shelters will be open starting at 7 p.m., Monday and will close at 9 a.m. on Tuesday:



Belle Glade Transitional Shelter and Lake Village at the Glades 341 Northwest 11th Street, Belle Glade 33430

The Westgate Park and Recreation Center, 3691 Oswego Avenue, West Palm Beach 33409

County officials said Palm Tran Connection will begin bus pickups to the established routes at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more information on the Cold Weather Shelter or bus pickups.

A cold weather shelter is also open in St. Lucie County for those in need during this cold snap.