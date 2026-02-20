Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
St. Lucie County opening cold weather shelter 3 nights with temps in the 40s in the forecast

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — South Florida and the Treasure Coast will experience temperatures in the 80s through Sunday, but colder weather is on the way.

A cold front will move through Sunday afternoon into the evening, bringing multiple nights with low temperatures in the 40s early next week. Some inland communities will possibly fall into the upper 30s.

St. Lucie County officials announced Friday they are opening a cold-weather shelter at the Percy Peek Gym, located at 2902 Ave. D, beginning Sunday at 5 p.m. The shelter will also be open on Monday and Tuesday at 5 p.m. and will close at 8 a.m. the following day.

Area Regional Transit (ART) will provide free transportation to the shelter at the following locations starting Sunday from 6 p.m. to about 8 p.m.:

  • Port St. Lucie Intermodal Station, 395 Southeast Deacon Ave. in Port St. Lucie
  • Fort Pierce Intermodal Facility, 725 Avenue D, Fort Pierce
  • Prima Vista Crossing Bus Stop on Prima Vista, east of U.S. 1
  • Pinewood Park, 820 Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Pierce
  • Kilmer Branch Library, 101 Melody Lane in Fort Pierce
  • Publix Plaza at Taylor Creek, 1851 North U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce

For more information about the emergency cold weather shelter at Percy Peek Gym, contact Pastor Hazel Hoylman with In the Image of Christ at 772-359-9653.

