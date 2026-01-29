160 manatees spotted at Manatee Lagoon as cold snap draws more sea cows

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The chilly air across South Florida and the Treasure Coast has many of us bundled up and braving the cooler-than-average temperatures — and that includes wildlife.

Representatives at the Manatee Lagoon in Riviera Beach said Thursday that they counted 160 manatees at the facility, the highest number spotted all season.

Learn about Florida's gentle giants at Manatee Lagoon

The gentle giants are attracted to the area by the warm-water outflows from the adjacent Florida Power & Light Riviera Beach Next Generation Clean Energy Center.

With temperatures expected to continue falling through the weekend and forecast lows in the 30s, workers at the lagoon said they believe sightings will likely increase.

Manatee Lagoon is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, marking the occasion on Feb. 7 with its annual ManateeFest, a free, family-friendly event.

The lagoon is free and open daily during manatee season, Nov. 15 – March 31. It's located at 6000 N. Flagler Drive. The center features hands-on, interactive, entertaining exhibits for visitors.

If you can't visit in person, you can watch the sea cows online on their underwater and above-water live cameras.