FORECAST: Arctic blast on the way, sub-freezing temps possible this weekend

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Okeechobee County and inland Indian River and St. Lucie counties until 9 a.m.

Temperatures are starting off in the upper 30s near Okeechobee and low-40s along the coast. There is also a slight wind chill.

Highs will reach around 68 degrees on the Treasure Coast and 71 degrees on the Palm Beaches. There is no rain in the forecast for today.

Tonight won't be as cold as last night, with lows around 50 degrees across our viewing area.

Cloud coverage will start to increase tomorrow, with some showers possible.

A storm system moving east will develop over Florida and continue offshore, pulling in Arctic air and frigid temperatures to our area starting Saturday evening. Expect very high winds on Saturday as well. This could be the coldest temperatures we've seen since December 2010!

WPTV

Sunday morning and Monday morning temperatures will be near freezing.

Freeze or Extreme Cold warnings may be issued, so now is the time to protect plants, pets, and pipes — and secure loose outdoor items before the winds arrive.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast