Warm today with fog concerns, big cool down arrives late Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida stays warm and mostly dry today, but patchy fog will once again be an issue early this morning and again late tonight.

A cold front arrives Sunday afternoon and evening, bringing breezy winds, higher rain chances, hazardous boating conditions and a noticeable cool-down to start the new week.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Drivers should slow down and use low-beam headlights, especially where fog mixes with lingering smoke from prescribed burns. Fog will lift by mid to late morning.

High pressure remains in control, keeping above-average temperatures in place. Highs in the lower 80s and sunshine above. An isolated shower can't be ruled out near the coast, but most remain dry.

A cold front moves south through Central Florida Sunday afternoon and reaches South Florida by Sunday night. This will trigger a few showers across the area. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Winds start to move from the north, which will cool temperatures down for the start of the new week.

Monday morning will feel noticeably cooler in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Temperatures stay near seasonal levels through midweek before another, stronger cold front may arrive late week, potentially bringing more widespread rain and the coolest air of the season. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Rain chances increase again mid to late week with another cold front, along with even cooler temperatures by Friday. Some inland areas could see lows in the 40s by the end of the week.