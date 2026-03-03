Former Colorado doctor, 72, identified in law enforcement shooting in Indian River County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A 72-year-old former Colorado doctor who recently arrived in Florida was responsible for a shooting Monday night involving multiple law enforcement officers in Indian River County, officials said.

Three Indian River County deputies, two Martin County deputies and one U.S. marshal were involved in the shooting at the intersection of 12th Street and Commerce Avenue near Vero Beach.

Deputies, U.S. marshal involved in Vero Beach shooting

Law enforcement said they were conducting a tactical takedown of a male suspect, identified as Thomas Earl Steffens, 72, who had a warrant out of Colorado. When officers moved to take the suspect into custody, the suspect fired shots, prompting officers to return fire.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said Steffens, a former neurosurgeon, came to Florida by bus after he was accused of drugging and raping a woman on Feb. 25 in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Steffens was suspended in 2025 from the VA for inappropriate behavior.

He was wanted on two counts of sexual assault, second-degree assault - strangulation and third-degree assault at the time of the shooting.

A U.S. marshal was struck in the leg, taken to the hospital and has been released from the hospital. Steffens was also struck multiple times and taken to Lawnwood Medical Center in stable condition, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas Earl Steffens was involved in a shooting with deputies and a marshal in Indian River County on March 2, 2026.

Scene of the shooting: