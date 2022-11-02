Forecasters monitor area near Bahamas, northern Caribbean for tropical development

MIAMI — Forecasters say a tropical system could form near the Bahamas or northern Caribbean and have an effect on Florida's weather next week.

The latest weather models show that an area of low pressure could develop in this area, bringing windy weather to South Florida starting Monday and into Tuesday next week, according to WPTV First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle.

"It's a weak system but winds would be strong enough to cause significant beach erosion," Weagle said. "There is a full moon next Tuesday, which will elevate water levels."

Weagle said that currently there is a low chance that South Florida could see a subtropical depression or storm from the system.

Despite this being the last month for hurricane season, the tropics have remained active lately with the formations of Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin this week.

There have been 13 named storms this year. The next named storm would be Nicole.