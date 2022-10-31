Watch Now
Tropical Storm Lisa forms in the Caribbean Sea with 40 mph winds

Storm could become Category 1 hurricane
Tropical Storm Lisa, Oct. 31, 2022
Posted at 11:18 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 12:36:50-04

MIAMI — Hurricane season isn't over just yet.

Tropical Storm Lisa formed Monday morning in the Caribbean Sea with winds of 40 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 11 a.m., the storm is 175 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica, and 365 miles southeast of Grand Cayman.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The system is moving west at 14 mph and will stay well south of Florida.

Tropical storm conditions are possible in Jamaica on Monday.

Lisa is expected to gradually strengthen over the next few days and could become a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday, WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Steve Villanueva said.

The storm poses a threat to the coast of Central America, especially near Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

Through Thursday evening, Lisa is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 1 inch, with local amounts to 2 inches across portions of the Cayman Islands, northern Honduras and eastern Nicaragua.

Jamaica and Guatemala could see 2 to 4 inches with localized totals of 6 inches.

Some areas of Belize could see as much as 8 inches of rain, which could lead to flash flooding.

