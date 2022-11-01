Watch Now
Tropical Storm Martin forms in Atlantic Ocean with 50 mph winds

Storm poses no threat to US
The National Hurricane Center said that Tropical Storm Martin formed Tuesday morning in the central, north Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Storm Martin, 11 a.m. Nov. 1, 2022
Posted at 11:08 AM, Nov 01, 2022
MIAMI — For the second straight day, there is a new tropical storm in the Atlantic basin.

Martin is the 13th named storm this season.

The system is several hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda and is moving east at 12 mph.

The tropical storm is anticipated to turn toward the northeast at a faster rate during the next two days.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Martin is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday night before transitioning to a powerful extratropical system on Thursday.

This comes a day after Tropical Storm Lisa formed in the Caribbean Sea.

