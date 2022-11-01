Tropical Storm Martin forms in Atlantic Ocean with 50 mph winds

MIAMI — For the second straight day, there is a new tropical storm in the Atlantic basin.

The National Hurricane Center said that Tropical Storm Martin formed Tuesday morning in the central, north Atlantic Ocean.

Martin is the 13th named storm this season.

The system is several hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda and is moving east at 12 mph.

Tropical Storm Martin has formed, top winds of 50 mph, could become a hurricane tomorrow before weakening later in the week. No threat to the U.S. pic.twitter.com/u5DmS5sBPR — John Gerard (@JGerardWeather) November 1, 2022

The tropical storm is anticipated to turn toward the northeast at a faster rate during the next two days.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Martin is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday night before transitioning to a powerful extratropical system on Thursday.

This comes a day after Tropical Storm Lisa formed in the Caribbean Sea.