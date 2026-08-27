Tropical Storm Dolly forms in the Atlantic Ocean with 40 mph winds

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Dolly, the fourth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Thursday morning in the central Atlantic Ocean.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is located about midway between Africa and the Windward Islands, and became better organized overnight.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

At 11 a.m., Dolly is located about 1,555 miles east of the Leeward Islands with 40 mph winds and moving west at 24 mph. It's expected to continue on this path for the next couple of days.

Tropical Storm #Dolly Advisory 1 (11 AM AST, Thu Aug 27): Tropical Storm Dolly Forms Over the Central Tropical Atlantic. Interests in the Leeward Islands Should Monitor. https://t.co/GrztW6mQJV — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2026

On the forecast track, this system should be nearing the Leeward Islands this weekend.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Dolly is forecast to degenerate into a tropical wave before it reaches the Leeward Islands.

The peak of hurricane season is around Sept. 10.

This serves as a reminder that now is an excellent time to review your hurricane plan, check your emergency supplies, and make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

The WPTV First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the tropics around the clock and provide updates if any system begins to show signs of becoming a concern for South Florida.

