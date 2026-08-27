Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

Tropical Storm Dolly forms in the Atlantic Ocean with 40 mph winds

Dolly expected to be 'short-lived storm', encountering hostile environmental conditions that will impede development
dolly.jpg
WPTV
dolly.jpg
Posted

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Dolly, the fourth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Thursday morning in the central Atlantic Ocean.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is located about midway between Africa and the Windward Islands, and became better organized overnight.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

At 11 a.m., Dolly is located about 1,555 miles east of the Leeward Islands with 40 mph winds and moving west at 24 mph. It's expected to continue on this path for the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, this system should be nearing the Leeward Islands this weekend.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Dolly is forecast to degenerate into a tropical wave before it reaches the Leeward Islands.

The peak of hurricane season is around Sept. 10.

This serves as a reminder that now is an excellent time to review your hurricane plan, check your emergency supplies, and make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

The WPTV First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the tropics around the clock and provide updates if any system begins to show signs of becoming a concern for South Florida.

WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE HURRICANE PREPARATION GUIDE HERE

JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Small bump up for Saturday

James Wieland