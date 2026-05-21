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NOAA predicts below-average hurricane season with 8-14 named storms

Agency forecasts 3-6 hurricanes ahead of strong El Niño this year
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GOES East satellite image of Hurricane Michael at 9:00 a.m. EDT, October 10, 2018. as it neared the Florida Panhandle. (NOAA)
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MIAMI — NOAA is predicting a below-average hurricane season this year, aided by forecasts of a strong El Niño suppressing tropical activity in the Atlantic Basin.

The agency is predicting a 35% chance of a near-normal season, a 10% chance of an above-normal season and a 55% chance of a below-normal season.

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NOAA is forecasting a total of eight to 14 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher).

Of those, three to six are forecast to become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 1-3 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5 with winds of 111 mph or higher).

In comparison, an average hurricane season has 14 named storms with seven hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.

While ocean temperatures in the Atlantic are expected to be slightly warmer than normal and trade winds are likely weaker than average, El Niño conditions tend to support less tropical storms and hurricanes.

"Although El Niño's impact in the Atlantic Basin can often suppress hurricane development, there is still uncertainty in how each season will unfold," NOAA's National Weather Service Director Ken Graham said in a statement. "That is why it's essential to review your hurricane preparedness plan now. It only takes one storm to make for a very bad season."

NOAA's outlook is for overall seasonal activity based on large-scale weather and climate patterns. The agency's forecast does not indicate where or when any storms may affect land.

In April, forecasters at Colorado State had a similar forecast, predicting a below-normal hurricane season with 13 named storms and six hurricanes.

Hurricane season starts June 1 and runs to Nov. 30.

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TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.