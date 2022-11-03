Possible tropical disturbance could affect Florida's weather next week

MIAMI — Forecasters continue to monitor an area of interest near the Bahamas and northeast Caribbean, which could affect Florida's weather early next week.

The latest weather models show there is a 30% chance that a tropical disturbance could form in the next five days.

WPTV First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle said there is a low chance that South Florida could see a subtropical depression or storm from the system.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

"There's still high uncertainty in this system," Weagle said. "But if we get to the point where a subtropical depression cone is issued, the track could be toward South Florida."

National Hurricane Center The GFS model shows that a weak center of low pressure could form near South Florida on Tuesday.

Both the GFS and European models have a weak center of low pressure near South Florida on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

"It still looks like our impacts would be limited to significant beach erosion next week," Weagle said.

Despite this being the last month for hurricane season, the tropics have remained active lately with the formations of Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin this week.

There have been 13 named storms this year. The next named storm would be Nicole.