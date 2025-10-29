Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Cuba, bringing dangerous winds, storm surge

Hurricane Melissa Oct. 29, 2025
Hurricane Melissa Oct. 29, 2025
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Melissa made a second landfall in eastern Cuba near Chivirico just after 3 a.m. Wednesday as a major Category 3 hurricane.

As of the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. advisory, the storm is 60 miles west of Gunatanamo and is holding maximum sustained winds of 115 mph while moving northeast at 12 mph.

Melissa continues to cross eastern Cuba early Wednesday, where heavy rains and hurricane-force winds are causing widespread flooding and an elevated risk of landslides.

The storm is expected to accelerate northeastward over the next several days, carrying its core over portions of the southeastern and central Bahamas later Wednesday.

Hurricane conditions, life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall are expected across parts of the southeastern and central Bahamas today. The Turks and Caicos Islands are forecast to see tropical-storm conditions with heavy rain and significant storm surge Wednesday.

The storm’s center is expected to pass to the west of Bermuda late Thursday and into Thursday night, putting the island on alert. Hurricane conditions and heavy rainfall were possible in Bermuda beginning Thursday or Thursday night.

Residents in affected areas are urged to secure property, follow local evacuation orders and heed guidance from emergency officials. Coastal communities are warned to prepare for dangerous storm surge that could inundate low-lying areas.

Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

