Here's where you can donate to help Hurricane Melissa victims

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Melissa has devastated communities across Jamaica and the Caribbean, leaving thousands in need of immediate assistance. Relief organizations are mobilizing resources to provide critical aid, including food, water, medical supplies and shelter.

Here's where you can donate to support Hurricane Melissa relief efforts:

National Organizations

American Red Cross officials said their chapters on the islands and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies are fully operational, working together to respond across potentially affected countries. [Donate to disaster relief here].

Salvation Army personnel in the Jamaica East Division urged residents to take action to protect their families ahead of Hurricane Melissa. [Donate to help with disaster relief here].

Catholic Relief Services has a team of 100 staff in Haiti and local partners in Jamaica and the region. Emergency teams are securing offices and warehouses, preparing prepositioned shelter and clean water supplies, and helping people secure their businesses, homes and fields. [Donate here].

American Friends of Jamaica provides critical support to communities across Jamaica affected by natural disasters through its Disaster Relief Fund. [Donate to Hurricane Melissa relief here].

United Way says it’s closely monitoring the situation in Jamaica, coordinating with on-the-ground partners with the goal of supporting long-term recovery needs. [Donate here].

Direct Relief committed an initial $250,000 in financial support and offered its entire medical inventory to health providers in the Caribbean in response to Hurricane Melissa. [Donate here].

Project HOPE is mobilizing an emergency response team to deploy while monitoring needs across the region. [Donate to Hurricane Melissa relief here].

Send Relief is coordinating with regional partners to deliver emergency supplies and support long-term recovery as soon as conditions allow. [Donate to Hurricane Melissa relief here](donation link).

GlobalGiving is seeking to meet urgent needs for search-and-rescue assistance, medical care, food, clean water and temporary shelter. [Donate here].

Local South Florida Organizations

Free Spirit Outreach is setting up a mission trip to leave Friday to provide Hurricane Melissa relief. Learn more about their efforts here .

Golden Krust Restaurant is partnering with Free Spirit Outreach, collecting canned goods, blankets, non-perishables and monetary donations for hurricane victims. They are collecting items at 958 S Military Trail in West Palm Beach at any time.

Riviera Beach has established Hurricane Melissa information resources for residents. Visit their hurricane information page .

We will continue to add to this list as we learn of more efforts in the coming days.