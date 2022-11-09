Nicole's winds cause downed power lines on Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Downed power lines caused by Tropical Storm Nicole winds prompted a road closure Wednesday evening in West Palm Beach.
West Palm Beach police said power lines were downed on Georgia Avenue after a large tree branch fell on top of a power line causing a small electrical fire.
The 2000 block of Georgia Avenue is temporarily closed while FPL crews work on restoring power.
No injuries were reported.
