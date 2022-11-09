Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

Nicole's winds cause downed power lines on Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach

2000 block of Georgia Avenue temporarily closed
downed power lines on Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach, Nov. 9, 2022
West Palm Beach Police Department
A stretch of Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach is closed after a tree limb fell on top of a house, sending the power lines to the ground.
downed power lines on Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach, Nov. 9, 2022
Posted at 5:28 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 18:44:11-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Downed power lines caused by Tropical Storm Nicole winds prompted a road closure Wednesday evening in West Palm Beach.

West Palm Beach police said power lines were downed on Georgia Avenue after a large tree branch fell on top of a power line causing a small electrical fire.

RELATED: Emergency shelters | School closures | Cancellations, closures, postponements

The 2000 block of Georgia Avenue is temporarily closed while FPL crews work on restoring power.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Nicole coming to town

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019