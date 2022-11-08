Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole has strengthened and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall on the east coast of Florida — anywhere from West Palm Beach to Daytona Beach — late Wednesday or overnight Thursday.

Due to Nicole's current track, many facilities will close.

Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by the storm. The list below will be updated as more information becomes available.

Schools

All Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Zoo

Palm Beach Zoo will be closed Wednesday and reopens when deemed safe.

Entertainment

Palm Beach Rotary Foundation Flags for Heroes event postponed - This event will be rescheduled for a date determined in the new year.

Parks

Phipps Ocean Park and Seaview Park Tennis Centers will be closed Wednesday

Town Hall, Main Beach, and Phipps Ocean Parks will be closed to the public until further notice.

PZB: Construction site visits will continue until Wednesday at noon.

Recreation :

The Mandel Recreation Center will be closed on Wednesday

Palm Beach Par 3 and the Al Fresco restaurant will be closed Wednesday

