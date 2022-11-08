Watch Now
Tropical Storm Nicole: Emergency shelters to open ahead of storm

Posted at 11:45 AM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 16:23:02-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday.

Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday.

RELATED: Do You Live in an Evacuation Zone? | Shelter Locations

Here is a county-by-county list of shelters available:

PALM BEACH COUNTY
Shelters open at 7 a.m.

  • General population shelters

Independence Middle School
4001 Greenway Dr, Jupiter

Palm Beach Gardens High School
4245 Holly Drive, Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Central High School
8499 W Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington

Park Vista High School
7900 Jog Rd., Lake Worth

Lake Shore Middle School
425 W Canal St. N, Belle Glade

Pahokee Middle-Senior High
850 Larrimore Road, Pahokee

Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School
1501 Avenue U, Riviera Beach

    • Pet-friendly shelter

      West Boynton Recreation Center
      6000 Northtree Boulevard, Lake Worth, FL

    ST. LUCIE COUNTY
    Shelters open at 10 a.m.

    • General population shelters

      Westwood High School
      1801 Panther Lane, Fort Pierce

      Treasure Coast High School
      1000 SW Darwin Boulevard, Port St Lucie

    • Special needs shelter

      Havert L. Fenn Center
      2000 Virginia Avenue, Fort Pierce

    MARTIN COUNTY

    • General population shelters

      Warfield Elementary School
      15260 S. W. 150th St.Indiantown

      Port Salerno Elementary School
      3260 SE Lionel Terrace, Stuart,

      Jensen Beach High School
      2875 NW Goldenrod Rd., Jensen Beach

    • Special needs shelter

      Anderson Middle School
      7000 SE Atlantic Ridge Drive, Stuart

    • Pet-friendly shelter

      Willoughby Learning Center
      5150 SE Willoughby Bouelvard, Stuart

    INDIAN RIVER COUNTY
    Shelters open at 7 a.m.

    • Special needs shelter

      Treasure Coast Elementary
      8955 85th St., Sebastian

    • General population shelter

      Freshman Learning Center
      1507 19th St., Vero Beach

    • Animal shelter

      Freshman Learning Center 800 Wing -
      1507 19th St., Vero Beach

    OKEECHOBEE COUNTY
    Shelters open at 8 a.m.

    • General population, pet-friendly shelter

    South Elementary
    2468 Southwest Seventh Avenue
    Pets are required to be registered with the county and provide a crate, up-to-date shot records, food for at least three to five days, water for the animal and a litter box if the pet is a cat.

    • Special Needs Shelter

    Department of Health
    1700 Northwest Ninth Avenue
    Registration required at https://snr.flhealthresponse.com/

    The list of open shelters will be updated as more information becomes available.

