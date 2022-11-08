Tropical Storm Nicole: Emergency shelters to open ahead of storm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday.
Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday.
RELATED: Do You Live in an Evacuation Zone? | Shelter Locations
Here is a county-by-county list of shelters available:
PALM BEACH COUNTY
Shelters open at 7 a.m.
- General population shelters
Independence Middle School
4001 Greenway Dr, Jupiter
Palm Beach Gardens High School
4245 Holly Drive, Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Central High School
8499 W Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington
Park Vista High School
7900 Jog Rd., Lake Worth
Lake Shore Middle School
425 W Canal St. N, Belle Glade
Pahokee Middle-Senior High
850 Larrimore Road, Pahokee
Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School
1501 Avenue U, Riviera Beach
Pet-friendly shelter
West Boynton Recreation Center
6000 Northtree Boulevard, Lake Worth, FL
ST. LUCIE COUNTY
Shelters open at 10 a.m.
-
General population shelters
Westwood High School
1801 Panther Lane, Fort Pierce
Treasure Coast High School
1000 SW Darwin Boulevard, Port St Lucie
Special needs shelter
Havert L. Fenn Center
2000 Virginia Avenue, Fort Pierce
MARTIN COUNTY
General population shelters
Warfield Elementary School
15260 S. W. 150th St.Indiantown
Port Salerno Elementary School
3260 SE Lionel Terrace, Stuart,
Jensen Beach High School
2875 NW Goldenrod Rd., Jensen Beach
Special needs shelter
Anderson Middle School
7000 SE Atlantic Ridge Drive, Stuart
Pet-friendly shelter
Willoughby Learning Center
5150 SE Willoughby Bouelvard, Stuart
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY
Shelters open at 7 a.m.
Special needs shelter
Treasure Coast Elementary
8955 85th St., Sebastian
General population shelter
Freshman Learning Center
1507 19th St., Vero Beach
Animal shelter
Freshman Learning Center 800 Wing -
1507 19th St., Vero Beach
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY
Shelters open at 8 a.m.
- General population, pet-friendly shelter
South Elementary
2468 Southwest Seventh Avenue
Pets are required to be registered with the county and provide a crate, up-to-date shot records, food for at least three to five days, water for the animal and a litter box if the pet is a cat.
- Special Needs Shelter
Department of Health
1700 Northwest Ninth Avenue
Registration required at https://snr.flhealthresponse.com/
The list of open shelters will be updated as more information becomes available.