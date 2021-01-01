Monica Magalhaes

Monica Magalhaes is a digital content producer at WPTV.

Monica grew up in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she was introduced to what became her true passions at a very young age. She started taking ballet lessons at age 4 and for 18 years she dedicated herself to dance, while taking years of English classes and later choosing journalism as her career.

She joined WPTV in 2007 after working as a writer for Brazilian newspapers in South Florida.

Monica was also a producer and co-anchor of WPTV's Spanish newscast "Hablando con La Comunidad," where she was able to work on her third language, Spanish.

Her passions are her two sons, her family and traveling the world, exploring different cultures.

Monica calls South Florida home. The weather and the beaches make it easier for a Brazilian to feel at home.