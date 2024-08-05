WATCH LIVE: DeSantis holds news conference from state emergency operations center

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.
WATCH: DeSantis gives live update at 3:30 p.m.
Debby made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at around 7 a.m. Monday near Steinhatchee, a tiny community in northern Florida of less than 1,000 residents on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
DeSantis issued an executive order on Friday, amending and declaring a state of emergency for 61 counties.
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide
Debby was downgraded to a tropical storm at 11 a.m. The storm is causing major flooding over parts Florida and is expect to bring rain to Georgia and South Carolina during the next few days.
The tropical storm is expected to produce a maximum of 18 inches of rain, across portions of central and northern Florida through Wednesday morning, leading to flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The storm is expected to move slowly across northern Florida and southern Georgia today and tomorrow and will move offshore of the South Carolina coast by late Tuesday and Wednesday.
WPTV NEWS COVERAGE OF DEBBY:
Hurricane
Debby batters Florida’s Big Bend after making landfall
Hurricane
SAY WHAT?! Hurricane Debby washed this up in the Florida Keys
Weather
FORECAST: Debby is past South Florida, but the rain isn't done
National News
Tropical Storm Debby blamed for at least 4 deaths as storm slams Florida
Tropical Weather
Evacuation orders in place along Big Bend as Debby approaches Florida
Tropical Weather