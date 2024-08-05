WATCH LIVE: DeSantis holds news conference from state emergency operations center

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

WATCH: DeSantis gives live update at 3:30 p.m.



Debby made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at around 7 a.m. Monday near Steinhatchee, a tiny community in northern Florida of less than 1,000 residents on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

DeSantis issued an executive order on Friday, amending and declaring a state of emergency for 61 counties.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Debby was downgraded to a tropical storm at 11 a.m. The storm is causing major flooding over parts Florida and is expect to bring rain to Georgia and South Carolina during the next few days.

The tropical storm is expected to produce a maximum of 18 inches of rain, across portions of central and northern Florida through Wednesday morning, leading to flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is expected to move slowly across northern Florida and southern Georgia today and tomorrow and will move offshore of the South Carolina coast by late Tuesday and Wednesday.

WPTV NEWS COVERAGE OF DEBBY:

Hurricane Debby batters Florida’s Big Bend after making landfall Jennifer Correa

Hurricane SAY WHAT?! Hurricane Debby washed this up in the Florida Keys Matt Papaycik

Weather FORECAST: Debby is past South Florida, but the rain isn't done Jennifer Correa

National News Tropical Storm Debby blamed for at least 4 deaths as storm slams Florida Scripps News Staff

Tropical Weather Evacuation orders in place along Big Bend as Debby approaches Florida Joe Fisher