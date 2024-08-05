Residents, businesses cleaning up in Steinhatchee after Tropical Storm Debby

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. — Cleanup now begins on the west coast of Florida as crews begin to assess the damage now left behind by Tropical Storm Debby.

It made landfall Monday morning in Steinhatchee as a category 1 storm, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people in the Big Bend area.

It comes less than a year after Hurricane Idalia slammed the Big Bend area as a category three hurricane, causing millions of dollars in damages.

WPTV’s Kate Hussey was there when the storm made landfall this morning and was there a year ago when hurricane Idalia hit.

"I have to wonder, did we do something wrong? There’s a punishment here," said Steinhatchee resident, Jason Hurtubise.

Roads are closed and impassible due to flooding, while the storm ripped off roofs, downed power lines and flooded businesses with water from the Steinhatchee River.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

"It does look angry," said Hurtibise, watching the Steinhatchee River rise. "If you stand in the wind, the rain, it hurts your face. I'm definitely concerned, we have several friends that live right on the water here.

Linda Wicker’s business Roy’s Restaurant sits right on the river and sustained a little damage from wind and rain.

"We got minimal rain," said Wicker.

But she said it’s nothing compared to last year’s category 3 hurricane.

"The surge was almost up to the doors, so everything was replaced inside," she said. “We opened up in January.”

"So you just recovered?" asked Hussey.

"Here we go again," replied Wicker, nodding.

Not far away, the Sales family spent the day checking out the damage. The family, vacationing in Steinhatchee from Vero Beach, was one of about 13,000 families who lost power.

I know, the power went off the in the whole town!," said Henry Sales.

"Was it scary?" asked Hussey.

"Yeah, because you can’t...nothing worked!” replied Sales.

"We were just really on pins and needles," added Wanda Ellison. She trucked around closed roads and impassible intersections to check on the businesses and the people she's known her whole life, hoping they'd still be standing.

"Kinda nervous about that because there’s a lot of water pouring down the river," said Ellison.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office said so far, no injuries or fatalities have been reported in Steinhatchee.

However, evacuation notices and curfews are still in effect, as high tides and storm surge continues to threaten this community, and residents feared Mother Nature's wrath isn't over yet.

"Can’t get a break. I don’t know what’s going to happen next. Makes you wonder," said Hurtibise.