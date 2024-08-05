Hurricane Debby batters the Big Bend of Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Debby has strengthened a bit with maximum sustained winds now at 80 mph as it gets closer to the Big Bend of Florida.

Squalls of heavy rain have been and will continue to impact West Coast, from Port Charlotte to the Nature Coast and also for Central and North Florida throughout the morning and afternoon.

These squalls can produce severe weather for these areas and a Tornado Watch is in effect until 6 am Monday. The watch is for areas west and north of Okeechobee county... NONE of our local viewing counties are under this watch.

Debby is expected to make landfall this morning near Horseshoe Beach, FL which is north of Cedar Key. Debby will be a strong category 1 hurricane as it makes landfall with winds around 85 mph.

Debby moves into southern Georgia Monday night then turns easterly and begins to slow down near the Atlantic Coast. Debby will meander over the South Carolina and Georgia Coasts. Rainfall amounts will be significant and dangerous flash flooding is at high risk. 10 to 20 inches of rain is forecast to fall over between the northern coast of Georgia and the southern coast of South Carolina.

As of this morning, Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140miles.

Future track: A lot of uncertainty after 5 days out in the track for Debby. GFS (American) model shows Debby moving back westward and into north Florida but the EURO (European) model has Debby moving inland over then northward towards the Northeast as it gets grabbed by a front.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Local forecast: gusty winds expected Monday, so it will be a windy Monday. Okeechobee and Treasure Coast will have the stronger gusts up to 40 mph. Winds will begin decreasing Monday night.

Quick-moving showers and storms for our Monday but not widespread more like spotty in coverage. Lots of clouds in the morning then more sun by afternoon with super humid conditions.

Afternoon highs in the low 90s.

Beach and Boating: High risk of rip currents at the beach and small craft advisory in effect for boaters with seas 3 to 5 feet and occasionally up to 6 feet along with windy conditions. South winds 20 to 25 mph (should decrease tonight).

Tuesday: lingering "moisture tail" and daytime heating will bring spotty downpours Tuesday afternoon then drier weather returns from north to south.